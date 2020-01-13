A St. Thomas man has been brought back to the territory to face murder charges in the 2001 shooting death of Kenric Troy Mason, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The man, Reynaldo Rafael Rivera, 46, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with first-degree murder, Derima said in a news release.
Rivera had been incarcerated on unrelated charges in Atlanta, Ga., and was extradited to St. Thomas and arrested on a warrant out of V.I. Superior Court. He was held without bail pending his advice of rights hearing.
He was arrested in Jonesboro, Ga., in October 2018 on charges including identity fraud and forgery, and had been held in that state pending extradition to the Virgin Islands.
Police said in June 2011 that Rivera was incarcerated in a correctional facility on the U.S. mainland and would face extradition upon release. It is not clear how much time elapsed between Rivera’s release from the 2011 charges and his arrest in 2018. Georgia State Court records show Rivera was cited on June 17, 2016, for following too closely and fined $73.25 in Clayton County Court.
Rivera is one of two publicly named suspects in the Dec. 26, 2001, shooting death of Mason in the parking lot of Market Square East. Police also arrested Rasheem Morton, 32, of St. Thomas, on June 13, 2011, on a warrant for identical charges. A man with an identical name and approximate age was sentenced to 32 months’ incarceration and three years of federal supervision.
“On the morning of the murder, Mr. Rivera had planned, along with an accomplice, to rob the store that the victim was guarding,” according to a press release issued in 2018. “Rivera and his accomplice approached the victim’s vehicle on each side, planning to hold the security guard hostage until the manager of the store arrived, then have the manager open the store and the safe. However, the victim made a sudden move and Rivera shot and killed him.”
Officers responding to the scene found Mason dead inside the van, according to the release. As they inspected the area, they spotted a suspicious vehicle facing north along the roadway and as they approached, a man fled from the vehicle into the surrounding bushes, Officers searching the path of the fleeing man discovered a black stocking mask.
A forensic search of the abandoned vehicle yielded an automatic handgun, one black ski mask, one gray ski mask, and a green latex glove, according to the release.
Fingerprints and DNA evidence matched Rivera, police said.
Anyone with information about the killing or other crimes in the territory is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5569, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.