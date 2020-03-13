A St. Croix man, who police say attempted to kill an officer during a failed robbery in January, is in custody after surrendering to police on Thursday.
V.I. Police spokesperson Tobi Derima said Wayne Burke turned himself in around 1 a.m. Thursday.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree attempted robbery, unauthorized possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
“These charges stem from an incident on Jan. 7, where Burke and an associate attempted to rob the KFC restaurant in the Sunny Isle Shopping Center,” Derima said. “When a police officer attempted to apprehend the two men, Burke fired shots after the officer and escaped.”
Despite the severity of the charges, Derima said bail for Burke was set at $500.
He added that Burke was advised of his rights in Superior Court “and has been slated for release on an unsecured bond in the amount of the bail and a third-party custodian.”
St. Croix Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe thanked the community and commended detectives for working together to close this case.
“Our detectives worked hard to make this arrest,” Elskoe said.
“We would like to thank those who assisted us with information to make this happen.”
Commented