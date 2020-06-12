Police on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old St. Croix man and charged him in connection with the theft of more than $7,000 from an 81-year-old man that was meant to purchase vehicles.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said that Jose Bermudez of Bugby Hole was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Thursday by detectives of the department’s Economic Crime Unit. He was charged with obtaining money by false pretense, embezzlement and grand larceny.
Derima said the male victim gave the money to Bermudez last year to purchase vehicles that the victim never received.
Bail for Bermudez was set at $20,000, and unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.