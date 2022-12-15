A man facing a murder charge in Spain and six Romania nationals have been arrested and charged in connection with illegally entering the United States, thanks to a tip by V.I. Police to border patrol agents.
U.S. Attorney Delia Smith announced that the fugitive, Florian Muntean, 20, and six other Romanian nationals — Clementina Rostas, 21, Argentina Razmies, 22, Ion Razmies, 33, Alexandru Panait, 34, Gheorghe Varga, 32, Hercule Muntean, 35 — appeared before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller Tuesday for their initial hearing after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agent at the Fredericks Marine Terminal on St. Thomas.
According to court documents, on Dec. 7, U.S. Border Patrol agents received a report from V.I. Police that a group of seven individuals was boarding a passenger ferry in Cruz Bay, St. John, headed to St. Thomas. Border Patrol agents later determined that the individuals had illegally entered the U.S. Virgin Islands after confirming their identities through photographs.
“Upon arrival at the Fredericks Terminal, the individuals were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and charged with unlawful entry. Agents further discovered that Florian Muntean is wanted in Spain based on an outstanding warrant for murder,” the release stated.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Natasha Baker.
Man charged with smuggling marijuana
In a separate incident, a 32-year-old California native was arrested in connection with smuggling marijuana onboard a United Airlines flight bound to King Airport, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced.
According to a released statement, Hugo Ruiz appeared before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller on Tuesday for his initial hearing after being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Smith, citing court documents, said Ruiz was arrested on Dec. 11 at King Airport after he arrived on St. Thomas on United Airlines flight #1443 from Dulles International Airport in Virginia with 41 “vacuum-sealed packages containing a green leafy substance in his checked suitcases.”
“After Ruiz confirmed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that the suitcases were indeed his, the officers field tested the green leafy substance which yielded a positive reaction for the presence of marijuana and weighed approximately 14 kilograms,” the release stated.
The case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security.