Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting at Paradise Mills on St. Croix that left a man with minor injuries and damaged his vehicle as well as several other cars in the area.
The man, no age listed, declined medical assistance, according to V.I. Police Department spokesperson Toby Derima.
According to Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Paradise Mills around 9:32 p.m. to investigate a report about the discharging of shots.
“Residents of the area reported sounds of gunshots. Officers traveled to the area and found spent casings in the parking lot. Several vehicles in the parking lot sustained damage from the gunfire,” Derima said. “A short time later, officers contacted a resident of the area who was injured in the incident.”
The victim told police that while he was parking his car he heard a series of gunshots — and bullets subsequently striking his car. One of the bullets grazed him. Derima did not list the location of the injury.
The investigation is ongoing and Derima urged anyone with information on the incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.