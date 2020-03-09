ST. THOMAS — Courtney Matthias of St. John pleaded guilty on Monday in V.I. District Court to transporting an illegal resident via ferry to St. Thomas, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Shappert said in a released statement that on Oct. 1, 2019, Matthias transported the illegal resident in his vehicle to the ferry terminal on St. John. She said court documents note that Matthias purchased a ferry ticket for the individual, and that he also accompanied the person to St. Thomas.
Matthias will be sentenced at a later date, according to Shappert.
The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Sleeper.
