Goals
Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, really wants to go to federal prison. To that end, on March 6, he entered a Wells Fargo bank branch in Salt Lake City and handed the teller a note: “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you.” According to KSL-TV, the teller handed over a dollar and asked Santacroce to leave, but instead he sat down in the lobby and waited for police to arrive. During his wait, he mentioned that it was a good thing he didn’t have a gun, because the police were taking so long. At that point, the manager ushered employees into a locked back room. The arrest report noted that Santacroce said that “if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time” so that he’ll be sent to federal prison.
Bonfire of the vanity plates
Maine’s vanity plate free-for-all is at an end. The state’s review process for custom license plates was effectively ended in 2015, after which residents could — and did — put nearly anything on the tags, including profanities. Lawmakers have now had enough: The state is reestablishing a review process and recalling hundreds of “inappropriate” plates, NBC Boston reported. But resident Peter Starostecki wants to know: What’s inappropriate about soy products? The state recalled his plate, “LUVTOFU,” because it “could’ve been seen as a reference to sex instead of admiration for bean curd,” as NBC put it. Starostecki is one of 13 motorists to appeal their plates’ recall so far, all of which have been denied. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said vehicle owners can still express themselves — but that they should do so with bumper stickers, not state-issued tags. “We have a public interest in keeping phrases and words that are profane or may incite violence off the roadways,” she said. So, Maine motorists, consider yourselves safe from tofu-induced road rage. For now.
It was a cuticle emergency
Pop quiz: If you crashed your car into a building, what would you immediately do? Maybe call emergency services? See if anyone was hurt? We’re betting you wouldn’t answer with “get a manicure next door to the place I just destroyed,” but that’s what an Ontario woman did earlier this month. Per CTV News Toronto, which obtained security footage of the incident, a Jeep plowed into the storefront of Guilty Pleasurez Dezzert Cafe on March 3, shattering windows and destroying merchandise. Thankfully, the bakery — owned by siblings Tanvir and Simran Bawa — was not yet open for the day, and no one was inside. Tanvir rushed to the scene after getting a frantic call from the pair’s mother, while his sister got the news from a worker at KC’s Nails and Beauty Shoppe, the nail salon next door to Guilty Pleasurez. The employee told Simran that the driver was inside KC’s, getting her nails done. Tanvir told CTV that he spoke to the driver: “I was like, ‘Are you OK?’... and she’s just giggling. She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’” His sister added, “I’m telling you, this whole time, not one single apology from them... This is pretty much my bread and butter.” Simran said the bakery had sustained “serious structural damage,” but that their insurance provider was requiring the shop to stay open for the time being — despite the shattered glass and a front door that doesn’t fully open. In the kind of understatement only Canadians can pull off, Simran said, “It’s not been the most pleasant time.”
Lookin’ for love
Sometimes, even the self-appointed top bachelor needs a little help. Robert Siegfried, 43, of Janesville, Wisconsin, was tired of dating apps and decided to try a new tactic, reports WISC-TV. He took out a billboard featuring a photo of himself; next to that are the all-caps words “DATE ROBERT” in what some might call a desperate shade of red, followed by “Wisconsin’s #1 Eligible Bachelor.” The sign states that Robert is “looking for a local, honest woman.” Said lucky lady can reach him at the number plastered on the billboard. If you do reach out to Robert, you might want to ask him about the restraining order that was put in place against him last year, according to online court records, which is set to last for four years. Meh, that’s probably nothing to worry about. Get dialing, ladies!
Free the torsos!
— Owners of Club Castaway, a strip club in Whately, Massachusetts, are looking for a way to stand out in a “saturated” market, Boston.com reported. So they’ve decided to transition their business into a topless cannabis dispensary. “We do have some experience on the cannabis side and some on the nudity side,” said co-owner Nick Spagnola. “We want to replace this nightclub scene and alcohol with something that is harmless in comparison.” Club Castaway shut down during the pandemic and has not yet reopened; details and licenses for its new incarnation are still being worked out.