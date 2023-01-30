Chief District Court Judge Robert Molloy on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years in prison on a cocaine possession charge, and five years in connection with possessing a gun.
The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that Mathew Hazel will only serve 10 years, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
According to the statement, Molloy also sentenced Hazel to five years of supervised release in connection with the charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and three yeas supervised release on the gun possession charge.
Hazel must also pay a $200 special assessment.
According to the statement, on Aug. 18, 2022, Hazel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with a drug deal that occurred at the Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
According to court documents, on Oct. 13, 2021, a Drug Enforcement Administration confidential source (CS) arranged to purchase 25 kilograms of cocaine for $312,000.
On Oct. 14, 2021, aroumnd 4:01 p.m., agents and the confidential source arrived at the Havensight Mall, which was the agreed-upon location, for the CS to purchase the cocaine.
Hazel was one of several individuals who arrived at the scene.
“Hazel arrived driving a black G35 Infiniti sedan, which bore no license plate. Upon arrival on the scene, Hazel spoke with a couple of men before he exited the G35 Infiniti as the trunk of the vehicle sprung open,” the release stated. “Agents then observed Hazel and the CS at the rear of the G35 looking into the trunk. Moments later, agents observed Hazel close the trunk as the CS gave a signal to the agents, confirming the presence of the suspected cocaine in the G35 Infinity.”
According the to statement, the agents arrested Hazel and the other men.
“After the arrest, agents recovered approximately 25 brick-like packages of suspected cocaine from the trunk of the G35
Infinity and one loaded semi-automatic Walther Arms handgun, which was on the driver’s seat,” according to the statement.
This case was investigated jointly by the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, Air Marine Operations, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Virgin Islands Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Melissa Ortiz and Meredith Edwards.