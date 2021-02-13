A 22-year-old man will spend much of his life behind bars for his part in the brutal 2015 murder of 73-year-old Augustus Bannis of St. Croix.
Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks sentenced Avondale George, Jr. to a 35 years for second-degree murder; 15 years for first-degree robbery; 10 years for third-degree assault and five years for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Justice Department’s Assistant Attorneys General Eric Chancellor and co-counsel Amie Simpson prosecuted the case and a jury, in December 2019, returned the verdict after deliberating for only 45 minutes, finding both George and co-defendant, Enock Justin Cole guilty of the charges. Cole is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.
The prosecution said Cole and George aided and abetted each other in taking Bannis’ vehicle against his will and kicking him to death.
On Aug. 17, 2015, Bannis left his home in estate Upper Love and headed to a nearby park where police would find him lying on the ground face up with blood pooled in his collar.
After remaining comatose for two months, Bannis would die of blunt head injury on Oct. 19, 2015, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
George and Cole were arrested in November 2015 and no other accomplices have been tried in court, said V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
She said Friday that due to COVID-19, the victim’s family was not present at the sentencing, but Chancellor read portions of prepared statements from Bannis’ wife and daughter.
“He was not only my husband but my other half, my best friend, my soul mate, my one and only true love, my children’s father, my breadwinner and more. His life was centered on his family and he loved many, for he was a loving and caring man,” Chancellor said, reading the statement from Bannis’ wife, Maria.
Jackie Zamore, Bannis’ daughter, said in her statement that her father was “taken prematurely in the cruelest fashion; was beaten without any provocation and left for dead like an animal on the street.”
Bannis was a former pastor of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury, Dominica, for 18 years before relocating to St. Croix. He served as a deacon at the Calvary Baptist Church on St. Croix, where he taught Sunday School, bible school, mentored the young and assisted the elderly.