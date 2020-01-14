ST. Thomas — A St. Croix man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison in connection with illegally shipping a firearm and ammunition to St. Croix from Florida in 2017.
William Payne, 39, who had three prior convictions, was sentenced Thursday in District Court on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Payne was sentenced by District Court Judge Wilma Lewis to four years and eight months, placed on three years’ supervised probation and ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 and a special assessment fee of $100.
According to court documents, on April 28, 2017, Payne and another person traveled to Southern Oaks Gun & Pawn, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Orlando, Fla. Payne was present when the other individual purchased a Kel-Tec PLR-16 semi-automatic pistol.
Then on May 2, 2017, Payne “caused that same firearm, two high-capacity magazines for the firearm, and 206 rounds of 5.56x45mm ammunition to be shipped by Tropical Shipping via Seaborne container freight shipment from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.”
According to court documents, the firearm and ammunition were packed and shipped to the island on a pallet of boxes that was destined for a store on the island.
“The firearm, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition thus traveled in or affected interstate commerce,” Shappert said in the statement.
Court documents also noted that agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspected the pallet of boxes in the Tropical Shipping warehouse where they found a box containing the firearm that the sender attempted to conceal among various tools.
“The search of other boxes on the same pallet led to the discovery of ammunition and an extra magazine for the pistol,” Shappert said in the statement.
Court documents also noted that the boxes were scheduled for shipment to the owner of an auto shop on St. Croix, “who told officers at the time that while he offered to include some of Payne’s boxes in his shipment, he did not have knowledge of the firearm and ammunition.”
According to the affidavit, the officers who inspected the packages noted that the boxes including the firearm and ammunition bore shipping labels addressed to “William Payne.”
Further, it noted that Payne and the small business owner arrived at Tropical Shipping to receive the shipment on May 17, 2017.
Payne was arrested after the pallet containing the Kel-Tec PLR-16 semi-automatic pistol, high-capacity magazines and ammunition was loaded onto the pickup being used to transport the pallet from Tropical Shipping.
Shappert said that Payne pleaded guilty on July 24 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was immediately detained pending sentencing.
He was previously convicted of three felonies — grand theft of a motor vehicle in 2000; resisting an officer with violence in 2001 and cocaine possession in 2007.
According to Shappert, agents with Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.
