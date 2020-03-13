ST. CROIX — District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Thursday sentenced a 33-year-old man to six months in prison in connection with a charge of illegally re-entering the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert.
Cairo Gaspar Ferreira, a native of Brazil, also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment fee, Shappert said in a news release.
According to court documents, Ferreira was a passenger on a boat traveling without navigational lights on June 7, 2019, from the Sand Filled Dock on St. Thomas. Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Marine Unit interdicted the vessel as it neared Savanna Island and discovered Ferreira and four other illegal residents on board.
The officers arrested the illegal residents along with the boat’s captain and charged them with “immigration offenses,” the release stated.
“Ferreira was identified as a national of Brazil who was previously removed from the United States in March of 2019,” Shappert said in the statement.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard E. Potter.
