V.I. police are investigating an apparent shooting on St. Thomas that left a man injured while purchasing marijuana.
According to police records, the shooting occurred Thursday at roughly 11 p.m. in the area of Hospital Ground.
At roughly 11:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call and found the victim on the side of the road bleeding from his leg.
Emergency Medical Service personnel transported the victim — who police have not identified — to Schneider Hospital.
During a preliminary interview, the victim indicated that he had walked to “Jah yard” to buy a bag of marijuana, when he heard two gunshots and observed his leg bleeding.
The victim reportedly suffered wounds on both of his legs, according to police.
This case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5556 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.
