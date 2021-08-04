ST. THOMAS — Rashawn Brooks, 42, of Oswald Harris Court housing community, was arrested and charged Monday with unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless endangerment.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said that Brooks was detained by officers who were investigating another matter, and “while handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser at the Bassanio G. David, Sr. Command — managed to climb into the front seat and took control of the vehicle.”
Brooks traveled east on Julian Jackson Drive, and “was quickly apprehended near the King Airport stoplight and placed under arrest,” Derima said.
No injuries were reported.
Bail for Brooks was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.