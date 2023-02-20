A St. Croix man was charged Sunday with abduction, third-degree assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm after a woman reported he held a gun on her and threatened her, police said Monday.
According to police, the woman said that Johnny Taylor, 39, moved into her home without her permission while she was at work. While there, the woman said Taylor threatened her with bodily harm.
She said that minutes before 8 a.m. on Sunday that Taylor was found hiding inside her car, pulled a gun on her and demanded to be driven to a Frederiksted beach, police said.
The woman said she was on her way to work and was able to convince Taylor to let her go. The woman said Taylor told her he would kill her if she told anyone and that he would be waiting for her to return home, police said.
Police said that although the woman anguished over the ordeal she was able to contact a police officer.
Taylor was arrested in downtown Frederiksted and was jailed at the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing today.