Police said an Estate Nazareth man who was wanted in connection with an assault was arrested Sunday by officers with the Criminal Investigation Bureua.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Louie P. Vaccaro, 51, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sunday and charged him with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace.
According to the statement, the assalt victim told police that on June 11, he observed Vaccaro, the son of his landlord, removing a battery from underneath the hood of another tenant’s vehicle.
“The victim approached Mr. Vaccaro and asked him whether he had asked for permission, to which Mr. Vaccaro responded, “No.”
The victim later alerted the other tenant of this incident, who notified the 911 Emergency Call Center,” the release stated. “The battery was later returned, however, Mr. Vaccaro became irate after learning that the victim had exposed him. Mr. Vaccaro assaulted the victim with several conch shells, causing lacerations and contusions to the victim’s lower extremities.”
Police, on Aug. 22, issued a Wanted Poster for Mr. Vaccaro “and on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Mr. Vacarro turned himself in to the police.”
Unable to post bail set at $25,000, Vaccaro was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending a court hearing.