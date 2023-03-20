ST. THOMAS — “God has a plan.”
So believes Rabbi Julia Margolis, who said that the plan appears to be doing God’s work on St. Thomas. Margolis, who relocated to the island this month, is the new rabbi for the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas, and will take the pulpit at the historic St. Thomas synagogue.
“It was just part of the path that I think was supposed to happen and I’m very happy it evolved the way it did,” said Margolis, “God always has a plan. It takes a lot of time sometimes to see that, but there is always a plan.”
Margolis, who herself has made history as the first woman rabbi at the synagogue, took the long route to get to the Virgin Islands.
Born in Moscow, USSR, her family moved to Israel when she was 12. There, she completed high school and served as an educational officer in the army. In 2000, after her release from the Israel Defense Forces, she earned a bachelor´s degree from Ben Gurion University in Jewish history, Islam, and art. She then went on to complete her masters’ degree in Jewish studies.
Margolis’ Jewish faith runs deep. Her mother was the first Russian speaking female rabbi in Israel. She herself was ordained by the Abraham Geiger College in Germany. She has worked in the Reform movement in Israel and has represented the Reform movement all over the world.
Her involvement with the Reform movement in South Africa began in 2009, where she and her late husband, Greg, raised their two daughters, Emily and Victoria. She worked in different synagogues and performed in life cycle events in different parts of Africa before opening her own progressive synagogue, Beit Luria in Johannesburg. Margolis has been the Chairperson of the South African Association of Progressive Rabbis (SAAPR), a member of the Central Conference of American Rabbis and co-chair of the South African Centre for Religious Equality and Diversity (SACRED).
“I’ve been very active in interfaith, in women’s rights and in human rights. It’s part of who I am, just something in my DNA. Those values and those qualities are very important to me,” she said.
For much of Jewish history, the role of the rabbi was almost exclusively limited to Jewish men, with few exceptions. Jewish women were first offered the possibility for ordination in the Reform movement beginning in the 1920s, but it was not until the 1970s that it became widely accepted. Margolis is the first female rabbi for the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas.
“My mother is a rabbi,” she said. “So, for me, it was always normal. We should be judged by our abilities to do work, not by our gender. I want to be able to do my job, not always having to stand there justifying that it’s okay for me to stand on a pulpit and give a sermon because I’m a woman. It’s okay for me to do anything exactly as a male rabbi would do. I created my own congregation in South Africa and there was a need for me and a need for the community to go through that, because there were no women rabbis before me there. When God sends me to these places that are maybe not on the bucket list of the regular rabbi or preacher, it just feels like there is a reason why I need to be there.”
Margolis wasn’t really looking for work. She was just curious about what was out there when she went on a website listing synagogues in search of a rabbi and saw a name that she recognized from her history courses, the Congregation Beracha Veshalom Vegmiluth Hasadim, the Congregation of Blessing, Peace, and Loving Deeds, also known as the St. Thomas Synagogue. It is the oldest synagogue in continuous use under the American flag and the second oldest in the Western Hemisphere. It is one of only five in the world with a floor covered in sand, a reminder of how its Jewish ancestors on the Iberian Peninsula were forced to practice their religion in secret and covered the floors of their prayer houses so that their footsteps would be muffled. She hit the submit resume button, but didn’t think in her wildest dreams she would get a response from their search committee. To her surprise, they started corresponding.
When Margolis’ husband Greg passed away suddenly, she didn’t think she was going to make the move, but was encouraged by the search committee. She decided to visit the island in July.
“When I entered the synagogue, I could not breathe. It just felt like the puzzle pieces just clicked into place,” Margolis said. “I felt the presence of God, the presence of the divine in this physical place. I studied about this place, I read about this place, and now I’m standing here, but then again, I didn’t know if the synagogue would want me and what would be the outcome. There were all these thoughts running through my head, I have two children to move to another side of the world, I have my home, I have my synagogue in Johannesburg which I created, it’s my other baby, all these thoughts. There were some totally sleepless nights.”
Margolis finally accepted this was God’s plan for her and the family moved to St. Thomas earlier this month. Her official installation ceremony will likely be held in a couple of months.
Margolis said she was warmly welcomed and would like that welcome feeling to be extended to the entire island community. She wants it to be a place that all people feel comfortable visiting, no matter what their faith.
“I believe the synagogue has a lot of potential,” she said. “I want people to feel that they can come and look at this beautiful place. It’s a living museum. Some locals have never been here, and I really want to make it so that people are not apprehensive knocking on the door and coming in. It’s very beautiful and unique and historic from a spiritual point of view, and I want people to know about this place, to use this place. We want to be part of this community, have weddings and life cycle events here. I’m on cloud nine soaking in the beauty and the spirituality of this place. I feel very privileged. I feel it was the right decision. You need to live in this moment. You need to go with your heart, and my heart was here even before I officially got the offer.”
The St. Thomas Synagogue will hold a special service Friday at 6:30 p.m. celebrating the origins of the historic congregation. The entire community is invited, especially those with names indicating Sephardic or Spanish/Portuguese roots. Two guest rabbis will attend who are related to Rabbi Sasso, a former St. Thomas Synagogue rabbi. For more information, visit synagogue.vi or visit the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas Facebook page.