COVID life has unexpected consequences on so many levels.
People have said they have gained the “COVID 15” from eating more comfort food than normal. It gives us something to joke about when times are tough. And while joking about weight has been a fun topic, I’ve never been able to reveal that I now have a 500-pound COVID-cat.
Yes, sad to say, someone in our house has been overindulging in “Friskies-Temptations.” The culprit, an adopted stray named Little, could now qualify for the Guinness Book of World Records as the first 500-pound cat in history.
The blame really started with taking to heart the need to feed strays during this pandemic crisis. Things devolved as time went on. The package of Temptations recommended that this high-calorie favorite snack be given out one or two at a time. Of course, thinking the cat needed cheering up from the stress of COVID life, I soon started pouring out handfuls. And the result is a happy cat that’s dragging its belly on the floor. I’ve had a talk with Little Girl. We both reached an agreement that this snack addiction would have to end. We discussed at length that being 500 pounds may be newsworthy, but the Humane Society would bring me up on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a cat. We also discussed that soon, when COVID life was over, the gravy train would end. We both agreed when that day came, we would trade in the Temptations for a bottle of champagne.
