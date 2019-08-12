It is encouraging to note that the marine industry in the territory continues to see strong regrowth after hurricanes Irma and Maria. Between charter vessels, fishing boats, term charters and dive operations, the boats are plenty. There just are not enough Virgin Islanders to captain them.
“The marine industry is a really fantastic economic contributor,” said Oriel Blake, director of the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA). “We have about 250 charter vessels based in the U.S. Virgin Islands right now. The problem we’re having is needing to import the trained crew from the mainland, because we simply don’t have enough trained captains here in the Virgin Islands.”
Blake and VIPCA hope to help solve that problem by training young Virgin Islanders through the Marine Apprenticeship Program to get that crucial start in the marine industry on their way to earning a captain’s license. The program is open to those 18 to 25 years old who live in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ten students graduated from the intensive five-week, on-the-water course and completed the Standards of Training and Certification of Watchkeeping last week, all on a scholarship basis.
The nonprofit VIPCA was founded to meet the demands of the V.I. marine industry and foster its growth. After the hurricanes of 2017, the organization established a 501(c)(3) charity arm, the Marine Rebuild Fund, to provide an avenue for youth marine training as well as marine environmental cleanups. The Marine Rebuild Fund is fiscally managed by the Community Foundation Virgin Islands. This is the second year the program has been offered. Last year’s inaugural class totaled seven students.
“We hope to continue to grow year by year, but it is an intensive captain’s training, so it’s not something you can actually do in a large classroom,” said Blake. “You have to make sure you have a really good ratio of teachers to students.”
The training program includes instruction in navigation, pilotage and practical sailing on small sailboats and Hobie Cats, powerboating, swimming, SCUBA diving, beach resort experience and watersport instruction, as well as marina and dock management and diesel engine maintenance. A day was spent with the U.S. Coast Guard and the students got to experience sail and power charter operations with passengers. Once the five-week program was completed, students went on to take the Standards of Training and Certification of Watchkeeping, or STCW, basic training.
“STCW is an introduction level for safety at sea required at any level, whether a deckhand or a captain, on a boat that is going between U.S. and international waters,” explained Blake. “By doing our five-week intensive training program with the STCW, they not only experience learning to be a captain, but they also get the qualifications to be able to take their career one rung up on the ladder towards actually becoming a captain.”
For graduate Ja’Heil Francis, the program gives him an advantage in the marine industry. “One thing I like about this, is that this industry is recession-proof,” he said. “It can keep the wind in your sails financially for a long, long time. My plan is to get a job right away, so I can start working on my sea time to get my captain’s license.”
Alanna Guzman was one of four female participants. “When I heard about this program and that I could do this for free, I jumped right in. It’s important for women to get into the industry,” she said. “For the entire program, they’ve been encouraging us to get our captain’s license because there aren’t that many female captains, and they encouraged us to get into that.”
The program partners with Cruise Ship Excursions, which is offering jobs to students who have completed the training course.
“They can start working immediately, so they get the experience working onboard charter vessels with passengers,” said Blake. “They need to have 360 days at sea to get their captain’s license, so over the course of a year or two or more, they’ll be able to get the experience for their captain’s qualifications. Definitely, each one of the students is able to get a real advantage over anyone else in the USVI to get the job.”
The program costs an estimated $2,500 per participant. VIPCA will continue to seek funding for the Marine Rebuild Fund to continue to offer the program every year for free. The fund also partners with My Brother’s Workshop for “My Brother’s Workshop — Marine,” offering year-round marine vocational training for at-risk youth in marine maintenance services and is now part of the Education Department’s “Marine Academy.”
“We look forward to continued work supporting and furthering the career prospects of students in Virgin Islands high schools in the marine industry,” said Blake.
For more information, visit www.vipca.org/youth-training.
