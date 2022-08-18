Dear Editor,
The late Dr. Neville A. T. Hall, a great Caribbean historian and native Jamaican, was credited with coining the term “Grand Marronage or Maritime Maroons.” Some historians believe that Maroon Ridge was a transitional habitation zone. This simply means a refuge for runaway slaves, or a camp for a short period of time. These short time frames could mean a few months, several years, or decades. Nevertheless, Hall believed that the removal of forest cover for plantation expansion and the draining of marshes and mangroves forest reduced maroon refuge in the late 18th century in the Danish West Indies.
Hall defended his thesis by saying natural barriers such as swamp lands, jungle forests, and impenetrable steep high mountains forest enabled maroon communities to develop in isolation and defend themselves successfully against attacks. These runaway enslaved Africans developed their own government, culture, trade, and military defense against the colonial powers of the day. For example, the maroons fought the Spanish from the early 1500’s until 1533 when they signed a treaty that gave them a large preserve in Hispaniola.
In Jamaica, during the 17th and 18th centuries there were several maroon wars where the British were defeated, and maroon communities became established on the island. However, slaves in the Danish West Indies had none of these advantages, except the northwest with its sizable maroon community from 1734 until about 1770. Although a large section of the northwest forest was finally destroyed by the Danish government by the expansion of plantation agriculture in mountainous and hilly areas of the island, Maroon Ridge continued to provide a sanctuary for runaway slaves until slavery ended in 1848.
This fifth in a series of articles is intended to show the connection between the northwest and other temporary refuge areas on St. Croix that maritime marronage was the only escape route by sea for Crucian enslaved Africans for freedom to Puerto Rico, and possibly other islands in the Caribbean archipelago of the West Indies.
“The experience of the Danish West Indies therefore provides empirical foundation for a theory: that in small islands where geographical factors were hostile to the formation of permanent maroon communities, grand marronage tended to mean maritime marronage,” Hall wrote. In other words, maroons in the Virgin Islands escaped by sea for freedom. This is also true of other small and large islands in the Caribbean.
From the beginning of the colonization of the Danish West Indies there were all kinds of laws to stop the flight of slaves to other Caribbean islands; laws such as boats having to be registered and stamped with the royal arms. This was to prevent marronage from getting boats to flee to other islands. In fact, between 1723 and 1730, there were a series of regulations prohibiting the presence of boats on plantations, and provided that in towns boats had to be chained, and that at least half of the crew of any vessel had to be white.
There were laws also to cut down trees on the islands, especially large trees, to prevent maroons from making canoes to escape to Puerto Rico. On Feb. 16, 1698, Gov. General Lorentz made it legal for private hunting of maroons in an attempt to reduce the number of runaway slaves. The Royal Danish American Gazette newspaper was filled with advertisements describing runaway slaves to be captured. However, the most brutal laws in the Danish West Indies and in the entire West Indies was the Slave Code, issued on Sept. 5, 1733, by Governor General Philip Gardelin.
There were 19 Danish Slave Codes. The first five codes of the document spoke about runaway slaves and are as follows:
• The leader of runaway slaves shall be pinched three times with red-hot, iron and hung.
• Each other runaway shall lose one leg, or if the owner pardons him, shall lose an ear, and receive 150 lashes.
• Any slave being aware of the intention of others to run away, and not giving information shall be burned on the forehead and receive one hundred lashes
• Those who inform of plots of runaways shall receive $10 for each slave engaged therein.
• A maroon of eight days shall be punished with 150 lashes; a maroon of 12 weeks shall lose a leg and maroons of six months shall forfeit their life unless their masters will pardon them with the loss of a leg.
Despite all the Danish laws prohibiting slaves from running away, hundreds of slaves known as maritime maroons escaped by traveling on sea or whatever way they could get to freedom. According to historical documents, Puerto Rico and its geographical proximity of some 65 miles southeast of St. Croix and 40 miles south of St. Thomas, was the major shore of freedom for maritime maroons of the Danish West Indies. St. Croix, from a geological perspective, was once connected to Puerto Rico. At the time of maximum glaciation in the Pleistocene epoch, which is about 11,000 years ago, the ice sheets stored enough water to lower the sea level about 200 feet. As a result, a deep channel of 15,000 feet isolated St. Croix from the other Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which apparently were connected during ancient times. Thus, the two islands have a long historical relationship dating back to the Amerindian time.
In fact, the Treaty of 1767 between Denmark and Spain to return Danish slaves from Puerto Rico back to the Danish West Indies amounted to nothing.
“The Spanish argument for refusing the return of fugitive slaves was rather ingenious,” said Waldemar Westergaard an American historian. “They held that slaves came over to be baptized,” he noted. Crucian slaves knew once they accepted the Catholic faith they will eventually get their freedom.
The northwest of St. Croix was a sanctuary for maritime maroons although certain sections of the watersheds were developed into plantations. The cliffs and steep slopes that made a difference for freedom to flee to Puerto Rico. These acts also contributed to making Maroon Country a sacred ground in Virgin Islands history.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist who is active in the preservation of Virgin Islands history, culture and environment