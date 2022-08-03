V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez on Wednesday sought to stomp what was described as “recent unsubstantiated and reckless claims” circulating on social media — including Facebook and WhatsApp — that the department is using a device called ‘Sting Ray’ to secretly track cellphone conversations.
“While the claimed ‘Sting Ray’ device may have been used by U.S. Military, federal law enforcement agencies and police departments throughout the mainland, I can emphatically and without any reservations state that the V.I. Police Department does not own, possess nor use any such device,” Martinez said in a prepared statement Wednesday night.
The ‘Sting Ray’ device functions “by tricking your phone into thinking that the surveillance device is a cell tower,” according to the statement.
Martinez said that while the department has a responsibility to enforce laws, which in turn ensures the safety” of residents, it is VIPD’s obligation to also follow laws and policies “which do not infringe on the rights of the community.”
“Furthmore, the device operates only on the 2G Network, which no longer exists in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, the device’s reliance on 2G technology makes it less useful for law enforcement with every passing year as 4G and eventually 5G networks take over,” Martinez said.