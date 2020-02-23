SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sarah Arana’s birthday party this year was going to be an elegant and intimate affair.
Instead, she was given a surprise serenade by a joyful quartet of medics from the National Disaster Medical System of the Department of Health and Human Services — dressed in protective masks, face shields and surgical gloves — who sang, laughed, strummed guitar and delivered a box of decorated cupcakes.
“When they started singing, I started crying,” said Arana, 53, who had dinner reservations on Thursday night for a 17-course meal at a trendy Los Angeles sushi supper club but now finds herself holed up in a military hotel to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.
“It was just such an amazing gesture,” said Arana, a medical social worker, who remains in good health.
It’s her third week of a long and lonely quarantine — 12 days at dock in Yokohama, Japan, on the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship, then another 14 days at the Fairfield air base.
Arana is a resilient soul. She is a medical social worker in Paso Robles and also manager of the Emergency Services Department at Burning Man, running a 150-person camp of medical volunteers in the hot, dusty and remote high desert.
She has training in infection control and knows the value of a positive attitude, so has devoted her confinement to doing art projects, posting thoughtful updates on Facebook and joining others on well-spaced laps around the buildings. She corresponds by email with people from Beijing and Singapore to France, Brazil and Poland.
But she’s frustrated on the insistence of CDC authorities to send all infected people to a hospital — even if they’re asymptomatic and safely quarantined at Travis.
She and others at Travis are refusing to be tested for the virus until the CDC changes its protocol, because they say that travel and hospitalization is unnecessary and boosts the risk of exposure to others.
So she woke up on her birthday, Thursday, Feb. 20, feeling sad.
She shares the day with her son and looked forward to their special dinner at Sushi Bar, an eight-seat theatrical restaurant in Encino with a hidden entrance, mood lighting and servings of raw kusshi oyster, Italian sturgeon caviar, King salmon, smoked albacore and slivers of fresh tuna glazed in savory soy and fresh grated wasabi.
“It was a hard day,” she said. “I turned everything off and just sat in silence for awhile. Just complete and total silence.”
Then there was a knock on the door. It was the team who comes twice a day to take her temperature, but this time, they told her to come outside.
“My heart dropped. I thought I was in trouble,” she said in an interview. “They never ask me to come outside. ‘Oh my God,’ I thought, ‘I’m being loaded up and taken off.’ “
As she stepped outside, she was greeted with a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday!” The CDC team also gave her a dozen cupcakes — vanilla, topped by colorful sprinkles — and an electronic Solitaire game.
Later there was another knock on her door. It was a guy in a golf cart — also garbed up in protective gear — delivering more than two dozen gifts from family, friends and generous strangers.
There were boxes of tea, to replenish her dwindling supply. And there were art projects galore: watercolors, sketch pads, embroidery projects, ink pens, coloring books and more.
“This was a birthday I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she said. “I feel so supported by amazing, loving people, like I am being held up by the universe, carried by a thousand warm and loving hands
“People are rooting for us,” she said, “saying ‘We’re there with you. Stay healthy. You can do this!’ “
As cases accelerate and the virus extends its global reach, she watches for any aches and pains, saddened that more than 600 of her fellow 3,700 ship passengers and crew members have tested positive for the virus and two have died in Japan.
“At the end of the day, we are all the same, with the same fears about the virus,” she said. “We’re all standing together in a circle, holding each other up.”
