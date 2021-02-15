Dear Editor,
According to the Virgin Islands Code, the primary goal of the V.I. Board of Education “is devising policies and rules and regulations to educate all students to become competent, literate, responsible citizens, capable of making successful life choices within the global community.”
The Board is responsible for the direction of public school education and the development of the youth in the Virgin Islands. When educators, staff and parents are intimidated and bullied not to be publicly critical of public school education, the Board must be diligent. The community needs to be confident the Board will execute its power and duties with genuine commitment for a high-quality public education.
Numerous attempts were made to address challenges internally. It is hoped that testimony to the Senate’s Education and Workforce Development Committee will cause oversight investigation of the things said about the V.I. Board of Education. It is hoped the 34th Legislature will address any irregularities it may confirm. Our community is on a slippery slope developing a culture of disregard for rules, regulations and statutes. That’s to be concluded when irregularities of an agency as important as the V.I. Board of Education are disclosed, and there’s no comment from senators present.
Following are a few of the irregularities that were mentioned about the V.I. Board of Education.
Blatant denial of people’s rights puts the item of closed meetings at priority mention.
The statute on Government Meetings Open to Public 1VIC §254 states “all meetings are open to the public.” The Bylaws on Board Committees state: “Committee meetings are subject to the Territorial Open Meetings Act.” In accordance with statutes, I requested of VIBE Board secretary to receive notice of all board and committee meetings. Before my election to the Board, I viewed its meetings and committee meetings at the Sunny Isle office. The 20th Board has declared committee meetings are not open to public. The 20th Board knowingly, willingly and intentionally does not announce nor give access to standing committee meetings. It’s ironic that the Democratic Party recently published platform with the first item “to ensure transparency and accountability.” All members of the 20th Board are registered Democrats. Something was said to the Board and the Attorney General’s Office.
Since 2017, there has been indication of irregularity with the selection for Morris deCastro Fellowship. The irregularities have multiplied. The 2020 STT-STJ Morris deCastro Fellowship was not awarded in accordance with statute. The Board leadership knowingly, willingly and intentionally allowed irregularities administering the Morris deCastro Fellowship. Something was said to the Board.
In February 2020, the Office of the Inspector General reported on the audit it did on VIBE’s administrative operation. Previously, the OIG made recommendations to address the conditions. VIBE’s legal counsel encouraged the Board to adopt policies to address the conditions cited. The legal counsel drafted policies to address the OIG’s recommendations; the Board knowingly, willingly and intentionally ignored the drafted policies to address the recommendations. The conditions cited still exist. Something was said to the Legislature, Gov. Bryan, the OIG, and the Office of the Attorney General.
On Oct. 15, 2020, a complaint was filed against the vice chairman for violation of VIBE Code of Ethics. In accordance with policy, the associate executive director assigned a three-member investigative panel. The investigative panel never acted. At the 19th Board’s final meeting in December, VIBE’s legal counsel opined the complaint expired with the 19th Board. Something was said to the Attorney General’s Office.
Members of the Board swear to oversee a quality public education system. Research of the aforementioned things will reveal a pattern of questionable behaviors. The Board must be transparent and accountable for the community to have confidence. This is a formal request for the 34th Legislature’s Education and Workforce Development Committee to investigate the things said. The Legislature of the Virgin Islands must hold the V.I. Board of Education accountable for the Board to effectively hold the Education Department accountable. If you know something, you say something, but if no one does something, what then? If there’s no accountability, public employees and public officials are emboldened in corruption.
Thank you.
— Mary L. Moorhead, St. Croix