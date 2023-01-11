Michael F George died on Jan. 2, 2023. The viewing will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The interment will be in the Catholic Cemetery of Natchitoches.
He leaves to honor and celebrate his memory a loving family, loyal friends and thankful communities where he lived. He is mourned by his mother, Audrey Mae Chevalier George, his beloved children, Michelle Rene George (Lisa Weber and daughter Toni) and Michael Ray (Kelly) George; his siblings, Gary Raymond (Patricia) George, Janice Marie Yeboa George, Mark Joseph George; nieces and nephews, Alexander, Daniel, Michelle Imani, Rachelle, Chloe, Dalton (preceded in death), Peter, Grace, Mikayla, Halle; grandnieces and nephews, Damien, Dominic, Loralyn and Stanley; and a great host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Raymond George and brother, Gregory Harold George in the afterlife.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.