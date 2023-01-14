V.I. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Ivanna Eudora Kean sophomore missing since Jan. 2.
Glen Dratte, VIPD’s Communications Director, told The Daily News late Friday night after issuing a news release about the missing minor that the family of Dalia Cassie John only reported her missing earlier that day.
John, who is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing 95 pounds, was last seen around noon on June 2 at her family’s home in Bovoni.
Police urge anyone with information about the minor’s whereabouts to call 911 or Juvenile Bureau personnel at (340) 715-5540.