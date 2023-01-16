The Central Labor Council’s Cilvil Rights Committee, as it has done over the years on St. Croix, has organized a march and rally today honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Line up is at 9 a.m. and the march kicks off an hour later at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School. Marches will head west, down King Street, Frederiksted, to Buddhoe Park for a ceremony slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Organizations including nonprofits, school groups, fraternities and sororities including the local chapters of Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta sororities are scheduled to take part. The Zetas are celebrating Founders Day today, a day after Alpha Kappa members observed their Founders Day on Jan. 15. Founders Day was Jan. 13, for the Deltas, who normally host their annual Feed the Homeless project on MLK Day. This year the activity, named for their late sorority sister, Mae Louise Williams, is slated for Saturday, Feb. 25.
On St. Thomas, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Theta Epsilon Lambda chapter, will hold a Peace March beginning at noon today from Rothschild Francis “Market” Square. Marchers will proceed east up Main Street to Emancipation Garden, where a brief rally will be held.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member of the fraternity, and prominent local members in the Virgin Islands include Chief District Court Judge Robert Molloy, and the late governors Charles Turnbull and Roy L. Schneider.
Fraternities and sororities including the Sigma Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha are scheduled to participate in the St. Thomas march, according to member Lucille Parsons.