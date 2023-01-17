ST. CROIX – Three time’s the charm for Christa-Ann Davis Molloy.
Molloy’s artwork was chosen among other entrants for this year’s Agrifest poster. The annual Agriculture and Food Fair is slated for Feb.19-20, ending on Presidents Day.
It is the third year that Molloy’s artwork will beckon residents to the Department of Agriculture’s fair grounds. The theme this year is “Growing Today for Tomorrow… you, me, all ah we” with the intent for inclusivity.
Molloy, currently the principal at St. Croix Adult Education Center, said she specifically wanted to illustrate the “you me and all ah we” in her poster.
“I wanted to include young, old, men, women, farmers, ranchers and the community,” she said. “I also wanted to give insight into the seven flags that have graced territory management of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It was also important to include the world globe in you, me and all ah we as well as the importance of how we are surrounded by water. That water is an important element in our lives daily.”
Born in a rural village in south Trinidad, Molloy settled on St. Croix at a tender age, where she eventually met renowned USVI artist Elizabeth “Betsy” Campen, who later became her teacher and mentor. Campen, originally from North Carolina, died at age 70 in 2016.
Their friendship of many years reignited Molly’s childhood passion for art and rekindled the creatives within her, manifesting itself in a line of unique products that ooze the rich cultural heritage of the Virgin Islands and the wider Caribbean.
An educator by profession for some 30 years, Molloy has represented the V.I. on many stages, sharing her creations in Puerto Rico, New York and Denmark, as well as Made in USVI Popup Shop over the years,
She recalled being commissioned to design the Agriculture and Food Fair poster in 2016 and 2019, and was the recipient of a coveted artist award at The Jurored Show hosted on St. Croix a few years ago.
According to Molloy, she strives to showcase the community and the culture in all her art, noting the importance of learning both traditional education and the fine arts.
“You can be successful with any education and those who choose fine arts should be taught that they can also work professionally while serving their passion for art,” she said, adding she knows the struggle all too well “I wish I had approached my career and love for art at the same time. I had a family and decided to pursue education to support my family and the community, but looking back I would suggest that I could have also pursued my art more then as well.”
As a mother of two children, wife, artist, business owner and pillar of the community participating in various avenues of giving back, it’s hard to see where she finds the time to multi-task. Molloy said she focused on her family, then career, and the community early on. Still, she said “it is important to put the work in to your dreams as well.”
“Do not misunderstand though, it is work. To be successful as an artist, or business owner, it is just like anything else in life, you must be willing to make the sacrifices, put in the work and take risks,” Molloy said.
As to the advice for those looking to either get into art or business ownership and how to be successful, Molloy said “The first thing is to go for it, take the risk and understand that you can make a living from fine arts.”
“Humankind needs the arts whether it is music, dance, paintings, writing etcetera. It is vital to our health, well being and activity. That is what drives opportunity for success,” she said. “Take the chance, put in the work and if it is your passion then show that your dedicated to it. I want to include the message for the parents, family, friends and educators in children’s lives, it is important to support them in their desire to be involved in fine arts. It will evolve and it will not always be perfect but with support they will get better. Support them and encourage them.”
Molloy’s work and products are available online at https://www.christaart.com/ and her St. Croix studio is at 57 Company Street in downtown Christiansted.