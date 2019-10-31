ST. CROIX — The mother of 4-year-old Aaron Benjamin and her boyfriend entered not guilty pleas in connection with the boy’s death at an arraignment Wednesday in V.I. Superior Court.
Delicia Daniel, 29, and Kyle Christopher, 22, entered the plea on charges of first-degree murder and related charges.
According to a charging document issued following the hearing by Attorney General Denise George, Daniel and Christopher each face two counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of child abuse, child neglect, aggravated child abuse and neglect and third-degree assault.
Benjamin was found dead on Oct. 11 in his mother’s Lorraine Village apartment, following what investigators have called an apparent cycle of abuse.
V.I. Police Detective Aisha Jules, in her affidavit, said a Luis Hospital Emergency Room physician told her that Aaron, who was already dead on his arrival at the hospital, was emaciated and had “old and new abrasions to his face, chest, back, buttocks, and a bite mark on his right shoulder.”
The officer, who said she also viewed the child’s body, noted in the affidavit that his “left eye was black and blue, there were bruises on his nose bridge, a lump on his right cheek, a bite mark on his right shoulder, bruises on his back and his buttocks was black with lighter colored scars.”
Jules also interviewed Benjamin’s minor sister, and wrote that she said: “Daddy Kyle beats her and her brother with a black stick.”
Christopher, who police also interviewed, admitted that Benjamin died hours after he’d slapped him in the face for “stealing” juice from his sister and that this caused him to fall and hit his head on a chair.
An autopsy revealed Benjamin died from blunt force trauma.
Christopher and Daniel were initially charged with child neglect and child abuse, respectively, following their arrests on Oct. 13.
During an advice-of-rights hearing the following day, however, the charges were upgraded.
If convicted on first-degree murder, Christopher and Daniel face life in prison without the possibility of parole. For child abuse, they face at least a $500 fine and a maximum of 20 years in prison. For child neglect, they face at least a $500 fine and a maximum of 15 years in prison. For aggravated child abuse and neglect, they face at least 5 years in prison, with a maximum of 30 years. For third-degree assault, they face at least a $500 fine — no more than $3,000 — and a maximum of five years in prison.
