ST. THOMAS — Students at Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy’s theater department are set to present a production that is literally out of this world with the play “Silent Sky.”
Showtime is at 7 tonight, and performances will also be held on Friday and Saturday.
Written by Lauren Gunderson, the play is based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, a female astronomer in the 19th century, and her peers. Leavitt was hired at Harvard University as a human “computer” at a time when women were overlooked in society and in professional settings. Her job was to log the stars — not make any discoveries of her own. Despite that, Leavitt was determined to make an impact on the scientific community, and the play sheds light on her life, relationships, and dedication to her craft.
Under the tutelage of their director, Mary Walden, the students of Montessori plan to bring this story to life. The cast and crew include Destiny Donastorg, Natalia Figueroa, Kai Lewis-Yunis, Christine Rowe, Lilith Wade, Max Tulk, and Mica Auchincloss.
“Silent Sky is a performance you will not want to miss. Our students are exceptional,” Walden said. “I am ridiculously appreciative to our students who are willing to wonder and go the extra mile to bring these characters to life.”
Walden promises a “fun-filled evening of love, passion, humor, and celebrating the contributions that these extraordinary women made to astronomy.”
“Who knows, you might just see some stars,” she said.
All are invited, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.