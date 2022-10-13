The Moravian Church Conference has asked a federal judge to block construction of the planned Summer’s End marina in Coral Bay on St. John, but a lawyer representing the developer said the new lawsuit is a “meritless” attempt to delay a project that’s been in progress for eight years.
Attorney Mark Hodge filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court Tuesday on behalf of the Moravian Church Conference, which owns waterfront property in Coral Bay.
The Summer’s End Group is named as a defendant, and the V.I. government is included as a nominal defendant because the suit challenges the Constitutionality of the underlying, enabling legislation.
The complaint seeks a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctions, and declaratory relief against the Summer’s End Group, or SEG, and asks the court to declare their Coastal Zone Management permit void and enjoin the developer from taking any action pursuant to the permit.
Attorney David Cattie, who represents Summer’s End Group, said in a statement provided to The Daily News on Thursday that “These are not good faith efforts to vindicate rights, they are baseless and legally meritless attempts to delay this badly needed project in Coral Bay.”
According to the complaint filed by Hodge, the church “has been attempting to apply for and obtain a permit to construct a marina in Coral Bay for many years,” and “SEG has also been in the process of obtaining a permit to construct a marina in Coral Bay for years.”
The complaint says that the SEG marina plan is “substantially larger” than the church’s, and would prevent the church from developing their own marina “by consuming virtually all navigable water in Coral Bay in which Plaintiff’s proposed marina would be constructed and/or exhausting the market for marina services in Coral Bay.”
According to the complaint, SEG’s “alleged permit in this case is the product of an enactment by the Government of the Virgin Islands that the V.I. Supreme Court ruled only applies to and benefits SEG and instantly rendered moot pending litigation against SEG and the Government of the Virgin Islands regarding the legality of SEG’s permit under the CZM Act.”
The Coastal Zone Management Act regulates construction projects along the territory’s coastlines, and Summer’s End Group first applied for a CZM permit in 2014.
The development saga has dragged on ever since.
In March, the V.I. Supreme Court affirmed the dismissal of a 2020 lawsuit filed by Save Coral Bay Inc. against Summer’s End Group and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., which had argued that Bryan improperly modified Summers End’s application for a CZM permit before submitting it to the Legislature, which enshrined the modified permit in a new law, Act No. 8407.
Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty dismissed the complaint in May 2021, finding that the 145-slip marina project in Estate Carolina had not only been approved by Bryan, but further ratified by the Legislature, leaving the court with no reason to take up the case.
Save Coral Bay appealed, but the Supreme Court ruled that regardless of the merits of the claims, “under the law as it existed at the time it filed its complaint, the subsequent enactment of Act No. 8407 rendered those claims moot,” according to the opinion filed in March.
Hodge cited that decision in the new federal lawsuit filed by the Moravian Church, and argued that the court’s decision was improper “because the Legislature and Governor decided that SEG – and only SEG – does not need to comply with the thorough statutory framework for coastal zone permits that Plaintiff and other litigants are currently arguing were violated in pending litigation before the Superior Court pursuant to the existing statutory appeal process.”
He added that, “For instance, Plaintiff will not benefit from the Act in its own CZM permit application process for a Coral Bay marina,” and “will not be excused from obtaining a CZM recommendation for permit approval or obtaining an approval of same from the Governor or obtaining a ratification from the Legislature pursuant to the Act because only SEG benefits from the Act.
Furthermore, the court’s decision violates the church’s rights to due process and equal protection and violates the separation powers doctrine, according to the complaint.
Cattie said those issues have already been settled, and the V.I. Supreme Court’s decision was sound.
“Last week the US Supreme Court denied the appeal of that decision. It is apparent even to counsel for the Moravian Church that the long pending writs of review should be dismissed under the laws of the Virgin Islands. So now a newly filed case, with even less merit than its predecessors, is filed in a desperate attempt to delay the project. Tellingly, the Moravian Church filed this case immediately after Summer’s End advised the Superior Court that the U.S. Supreme Court had denied David Silverman’s request for an appeal,” according to Cattie.
Silverman is a resident of Coral Bay and president of Save Coral Bay.
Cattie also said the Moravian Church Conference “does not have a competing marina proposal.”
A lessee of the church’s land, Sirius Development LLC, announced intentions to build a marina on a 10-acre waterfront Coral Bay parcel in 2016, and issued a statement in 2020 that they were seeking input from the St. John community on the proposed Sirius Marina Resort. But the status of the plan is unclear, and information posted by the company online indicates that the project is “in the permitting process.”
“Despite the allegation that the Conference ‘has been attempting to apply for and obtain a permit to construct a marina in Coral Bay for many years,’ it has in fact never filed for a Coastal Zone Permit with the Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Commission – No such application is listed on DPNR’s public information,” according to Cattie.
Hodge could not be reached for comment on the status of the church’s marina proposal Thursday.
“The Conference has had more than eight years to pursue its rights, and it has exercised its right to petition the government for the redress of grievances – repeatedly. The Conference simply does not like the answer it has been given,” Cattie said.
The CZM Act “is the tool by which the Virgin Islands implements the Public Trust Doctrine; again, the Conference simply disagrees with the outcome of that process,” he added.
Cattie recounted the timeline of the Summer’s End marina project, which was approved by the St. John CZM Commission and former Gov. John de Jongh in 2014, affirmed by the Board of Land Use Appeals in 2016, approved by Bryan in 2018, modified by Bryan in 2019, reaffirmed by the Board of Land Use Appeals and ratified by the Legislature in 2020, and confirmed by the V.I. Supreme Court in 2022, followed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s denial of the appeal.
“And now, the Conference wants a U.S. District Court judge to overturn all of that, claiming they have not had a chance to be heard. Nothing could be further from the truth,” according to Cattie. “The Conference just doesn’t like the answers it has gotten from DPNR, the Coastal Zone Commission, the Board of Land Use Appeals, two Governors, the Legislature, the VI Superior Court, the VI Supreme Court, and the US Supreme Court. Frankly, this is just another meritless attempt to delay the marina.”