Residents are expected to get a reprieve from heavy rains on Sunday, but that will be followed the next day with mire precipitation and “dangerous” marine conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms Friday morning sent sone residents scurrying for cover. The weather pattern is expected to continue today with a break in wet conditions on Sunday. On Monday, however, residents can expect heavy rains to return as the “tail of the moisture” if a storm system will cause another round of heavy showers while low pressure develops near the Bahamas, according to the agency.
“Marine conditions are expected to be dangerous, as the southern-facing and northern- facing beaches are going to be at high risk for rip currents and high waters,” t according to the National Weather Service.
Also Friday, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announced that due to the recent heavy rains, its Division of Environmental Protection advises the public to “refrain from swimming, fishing, and bathing in coastal waters that have been impacted by storm-water run-off.”
According to the agency, storm-water runoff may contain contaminants or pollutants harmful to human health and therefore all persons should avoid areas of storm water runoff.
“Furthermore, the department advises parents to keep children away from storm water impacted beaches as well as areas with manholes and storm water flooding. There may be an elevated health risk to anyone swimming in storm-water-impacted areas because of increased concentrations of bacteria,” according to a news release.
The territory is expected to dry out by Tuesday, which is Election Day. The National Weather Service, however, said it all depends on what the “tail of the moisture” does on Monday. Forecasters will continue to monitor conditions, the weather agency said.