Everyone likes a good horror story, especially during Halloween. However the recent horror story the public was informed about — the appalling conditions of the St. Croix Medical Examiner’s office — was news you can’t erase from your brain.
For conditions to be so disgusting and dire that the medical examiner resigned warrants a full blown emergency intervention by our top officials.
For the public to be told that the medical examiner had to chop up body parts to dispose of them because there were no facilities available for her just makes your skin crawl. Stopped-up drains filled with human debris crosses a big line in sanitary conditions and our moral code. And while Virgin Islands have always made do, with doing with less, this situation is beyond the pale.
While everyone appreciates the fact that new equipment was ordered in response to some of the emergency requests, it seems it was ordered and can’t be used. It’s either waiting for the appropriate facility or still packed up at its box. Desperately needed equipment that you are not able to access helps no one.
Common sense needs to prevail here. We need our top dog official to grab this situation and “executive order us” out of this mess. Then have someone on the executive team tasked with making change fast — and watch progress, avoiding the typical quagmire of government.
Virgin Islanders deserve the office of the medical examiner to function in a legal, safe and sanitary way. We need to move fast on this crisis.
The dead deserve respect.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi