ST. CROIX — A sense of peace hovered over the David C. Canegata Ballpark as some 100 cars lined the western entrance late Thursday afternoon.
It was what Aida Almestica-Franco had hoped for on the first day of memorial services for George Floyd, 46 — and after his death ignited global protests against police brutality. It was also what two of his friends — Billy Dancy and Ricky Cormier — who happen to be working at Limetree Bay Terminals, had hoped for.
The two were among 200 people who joined a silent motorcade organized by Almestica-Franco in memory of Floyd.
She said that after twice watching the heart-wrenching footage of Floyd, handcuffed on his stomach as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck and subsequently killing him, she was moved to organize the peaceful protest in his memory. The motorcade, she said, would allow participants to adhere to social distancing measures.
Almestica-Franco said she cried after watching the video of Floyd’s killing the second time and wanted to “bring awareness and stand in solidarity against racism in the United States.”
The motorcade began just before 5 p.m. Thursday with vehicles filled with men, women, children — along with pet dogs — holding to placards with powerful messages including “Peace and Love” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Many noted simply: “I can’t breathe.”
It was among the last words heard from Floyd in the video. An autopsy revealed that the officer, who has since been charged with second degree murder, kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.
Others in Thursday’s motorcade carried excerpts of The Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Kyle Lajoie also let Floyd’s words speak — emblazoned in red and in all caps on his vehicle:“PLEASE. I CAN’T BREATHE” “MAMA, I’M DONE.”
Lajoie also wrote: “JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER.”
The motorcade left the ballpark eastward on North Shore road toward Divi Carina Bay, cut through Tide Village and made its way westward on the historically monumental Queen Mary Highway toward Frederiksted, to end at Buddhoe Park with a candlelight vigil.
Almestica-Franco said Thursday that although the silent motorcade was put together in a short time span, she was “overwhelmed by the response and happy to see many supporting my little idea, my contribution to the world.”
As she interacted with supporters at the ballpark prior to the start of the motorcade, she looked at peace. She recalled that while Floyd was on the ground, he also called for his mother, who reports noted had died two years ago.
She added that when she heard Floyd’s cry for his mother, she reflected on her family.
“As a mom, I have a son who is Hispanic and some mixed with Black. It could have been my brother, my son, or any family member,” she said.
Cormier, a native of Texas who now resides in Lousiana, and Dancy, who grew up in Floyd’s Houston, Texas, neighborhood, asked to join the motorcade as they could not return to Texas to be with the family of their “dear friend” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cormier, who said tht Floyd often visited him in Lousiana and vice versa, said he reached out to V.I. organizers and asked to join the motorcade in support of his friend. He recalled times spent with Floyd at family reunions in their hometown of Houston.
Dancy grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same high school as Floyd. The last time he saw his friend, he said, was last October. He said Floyd was about to move to Minnesota with the sole purpose of getting his life together for his family.
On Thursday, Dancy was overwhelmed to see Virgin Islanders support his friend, who he characterized as a “genuine man who loved everyone.”
He said he has not watched the entire video footage, calling it “sickening and disturbing.”
“If it doesn’t touch your heart, you don’t have a heart,” Dancy said.
His mission now, he said, is to “keep fighting until we get justice.”
Peaceful protects also are scheduled for St. Thomas and St. John on Saturday. The protests are scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. on Veterans Drive near First Bank on St. Thomas and by the field at the National Park on St. John. In addition to Thursday’s peaceful protest, St. Croix is also expected to have a smaller, virtual demonstration Saturday.
The office of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced late Thursday that a planned address on “social injustice” scheduled for 6 tonight has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday. Plaskett will be joined by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., and Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor, according to the statement.