Died

at the Navajo Bridge

on tribal ground.

I sing

your death song

so you Rest In Peace.

To the wide

open spaces

East, West

North, South

I make this offering

with love.

Earth and sky meet

in a single point

of light.

Helicopter crashes

pilot’s body lost.

Bless your bones

relics of the river.

My father found

submerged

700 feet North.

The water washes you

with sweet grass

and sage.

Marble canyon walls

hold you.

I shout to the sun

bear witness

bravery and death.

Hokahey Hokahey

Spirit of sun

Spirit of wind

Spirit of river

Spirit of rock

White eagle feather

This is my song.

I carry on your life.

— Filippo Cassinelli is a St. Thomas business owner.