Died
at the Navajo Bridge
on tribal ground.
I sing
your death song
so you Rest In Peace.
To the wide
open spaces
East, West
North, South
I make this offering
with love.
Earth and sky meet
in a single point
of light.
Helicopter crashes
pilot’s body lost.
Bless your bones
relics of the river.
My father found
submerged
700 feet North.
The water washes you
with sweet grass
and sage.
Marble canyon walls
hold you.
I shout to the sun
bear witness
bravery and death.
Hokahey Hokahey
Spirit of sun
Spirit of wind
Spirit of river
Spirit of rock
White eagle feather
This is my song.
I carry on your life.
— Filippo Cassinelli is a St. Thomas business owner.