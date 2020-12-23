UPS driver dies from assault; co-worker taken in custody
WATERTOWN, Conn. — A UPS employee sought in a deadly assault on a co-worker was taken into custody Wednesday, Connecticut state police said.
The suspect, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, had been sought by authorities since Tuesday night when a fellow UPS worker was found suffering from injuries.
The two men apparently were riding in the same vehicle before the assault, Connecticut State Police Trooper Joseu Dorelus said at a news conference. The motive was unknown. A weapon was recovered at the scene, Dorelus said.
Bertrand was located and taken into state police custody, the agency said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.
State troopers initially responded to a call about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown on Tuesday evening. They found the driver had been assaulted, and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.
Connecticut State Police did not identify the victim or give information about the nature of his injuries. An autopsy was to determine the cause and manner of death.
Kentucky audit finds issues with Unemployment Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, Mike Harmon said the state’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to accurately determine the amount of claims still outstanding while a large backlog of claims remain unresolved.
In a letter to Kentucky’s Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday, he noted that the removal of some internal controls in order to hasten the processing of unemployment benefit payments increased the risk of fraud and misstatements. He also reported that the audit found that payments were paid to claimants without verifying whether or not they were eligible.
“It is imperative for UI officials to address the problems that led to this issue, so that reliable data can be provided for the current fiscal year and going forward,” Harmon said.
In a statement on the auditor’s report, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet insisted that the audit report did not include information on how the Office of Unemployment Insurance cooperated with the auditor to provide numbers, and added that the auditor did not accept the information the cabinet offered.
“Kentuckians can expect the Governor’s next budget will include funding to upgrade the unemployment insurance system, to replace the more than 90 employees the General Assembly cut in previous budgets and reopen offices to help Kentucky workers when they need it most,” Kevin Kinnaird said.
Power out at Oregon prison amid COVID-19 outbreak
UMATILLA, Ore. — One of Oregon’s largest prisons experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak has been grappling with a major power outage for the last week.
The outage at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla began on Dec. 16 and has affected six housing units and about 600 inmates, or a third of the prison’s total population, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Staff and outside contractors have been on site trying to determine the cause and how best to resolve it, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Prisons officials don’t yet have a firm timeframe for when power will be restored.
The outage comes as the state’s prison system has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1900 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and 20 have died. As of Monday, 85 inmates at the Two Rivers prison were being treated for COVID-19.
“They’re going through a power outage of unknown length and pandemic conditions,” said Tara Herivel, an attorney with clients at Two Rivers. “This is severe. One or the other would be terrible.”
On Dec. 3 and 4, two employees tested positive. On Dec. 10, corrections staff transferred 10 COVID-19-positive inmates from Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras to the medical isolation unit at Two Rivers. Deer Ridge has over 130 inmates who are positive for the coronavirus, and they’ve had more than 200 cases in December alone.
“We understand that this is a terribly difficult time for the employees and (adults in custody) at TRCI, and we are working hard to resolve the issue,” Jennifer Black, a spokeswoman for the state corrections department, said in an email.
Back up generators run during the night, she said, and are off during the day so crews can work. The inmates “have small battery-powered lights in each cell on the affected units,” Black said.
N.M. governor: Coronavirus poses no threat for Santa
SANTA FE, N.M. — It’s official, at least according to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Santa Claus and his reindeer are immune to COVID-19 and can safely visit homes all across the state.
Lujan Grisham’s office on Wednesday announced that she had issued a proclamation assuring New Mexico children that health experts had determined that the coronavirus poses no danger to Santa and his hoofed helpers.
As for the formalities, the proclamation designates Santa as an essential worker and exempts him from New Mexico’s social distancing and travel requirements.
“The good cheer and glad tidings of the holidays are so important this year,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “I know we’re all excited to celebrate the holidays we’ve missed because of the pandemic – next year, the moment it’s safe to do so. There is hope, and there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“However you celebrate this holiday season, please be safe, please tell your loved ones you love them, and hold tight to the hope of next year, a brighter tomorrow, and putting this pandemic behind us,” she added. “Happy holidays, New Mexico!”
Florida makes seniors a priority for COVID vaccine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign an order Wednesday placing a priority on residents 65 and over to receive coronavirus vaccines once medical workers and long-term care residents and staff get the shots.
DeSantis’s decision bucks a suggestion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to place a priority on people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers and first responders as the next to get vaccinated.
“The problem is people that are 73, 74 would be in the back of the line for a young 21-year-old worker who’s considered ‘essential.’ That doesn’t, I think, make sense,” DeSantis said at a Pensacola hospital.
He also said doctors should use their judgment to vaccinate people with underlying health conditions like cancer that make them more vulnerable to the virus. The next priority when more vaccine arrives would be law enforcement, firefighters and teachers, DeSantis said.
About 70,000 people have been vaccinated in Florida in the past week, he said.
Pace of U.S. vaccinations may be slower than hoped
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say they are on track to deliver 20 million vaccine doses by the first week of January, but how quickly those shots will get into arms isn’t clear.
In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Operation Warp Speed official Gen. Gus Perna said states are administering doses at a “good pace” and are “immunizing quite a bit of people.” But the chief science adviser for the U.S. vaccine push added that vaccinating people is going “slower than we thought it would be.”
Data from the CDC says about 1 million doses had been administered as of Wednesday morning out of the 9.5 million doses delivered. However, Perna says there is a lag time in reporting the administration of shots.
The shipments are for vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech and Moderna.
