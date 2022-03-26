Justice Thomas discharged from hospital, court says
Justice Clarence Thomas was released from a hospital Friday after a weeklong stay to treat an infection that was causing flu-like symptoms, the Supreme Court said.
Thomas 73, missed three days of arguments while hospitalized for longer than the court originally said was likely. The court said on Sunday, two days after he was admitted, that he expected to be released “in a day or two.”
Thomas is the second-oldest justice, behind only Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the court’s current term. Thomas, a 1991 appointee of President George H.W. Bush, is the longest-serving justice and an anchor of the court’s conservative wing.
Thomas was treated at Washington’s Sibley Memorial Hospital with intravenous antibiotics, according to the court’s earlier statement.
In the new statement, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patrica McCabe said said only that Thomas “was discharged from the hospital earlier today.” She provided no additional information.
Thomas will be able to take part in the four arguments he missed using the briefs, transcripts and recordings of the courtroom sessions. Unlike other justices who have been absent while ill, he did not take part in those arguments remotely.
Ted Cruz slams antiracist book, now it’s a bestseller
A children’s book on anti-racism leapt to the top of Amazon’s bestsellers list this week after it was slammed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“Antiracist Baby,” written by award-winning author and Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, held the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s list of bestselling children’s books as of Friday.
The 32-page picture book introduces young readers “to the concept and power of antiracism” and discusses kid-friendly steps families can take toward “building a more equitable world,” according to an online synopsis. Sales skyrocketed hours after Cruz criticized the book at the Tuesday hearing, claiming it teaches kids “that babies are racist.”
In his line of questioning, the senator asked Jackson her thoughts on critical race theory, which he said was being taught to students at Georgetown Day School in Washington where Brown is a trustee, Forbes reported.
He called portions of Kendi’s antiracism book “quite remarkable” while pointing to specific pages and excerpts printed on large pieces of poster board.
“Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?” Cruz asked.
“I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though they are less than,” Jackson replied after a brief pause. “That they’re victims, that they’re oppressors. I don’t believe in any of that.”
Teen falls to death from Fla. amusement park ride
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.
Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year at Icon Park on the city’s International Drive.
The teen was identified Friday as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family. Detectives investigating the death will look into whether it was intentional or accidental, said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
“It appears to be just a terrible tragedy,” Mina said. “We will see moving forward what that results in.”
Sampson was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.
A video aired by NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.
“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.
The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.
“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” Stine said.
Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened last December.
