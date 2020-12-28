Alaska soup kitchen gets food donation after crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An official at an Anchorage soup kitchen said she received as a donation of at least 30,000 pounds of food on Christmas Eve from a local towing company after a truck carrying the produce crashed.
Bean’s Cafe and Children’s Lunchbox CEO Lisa Sauder said the towing company offered her the food after they recovered it from a semi-truck that crashed into a ditch. No one was injured in the crash. The companies that were scheduled to receive the food decided that they could no longer sell the groceries, KTUU-TV reported.
“We were just about out of fresh produce,” Sauder said. “This time of year, fresh produce gets harder and harder for us to get and so to be given this gift of produce that we can be given right away for meals … it’s gonna help so many people.”
“It really is kind of a little bit of a Christmas miracle,” she said.
Sauder said the donation from Vulcan Towing came at a time when demand at the soup kitchen has never been higher because of hardships from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are daily hearing from people who have never been in this position of not knowing how they’re going to feed their kids or where they’re going to sleep tonight,” Sauder said.
The shipment included chicken, eggs, vegetables, hamburgers, strawberries and a variety of other produce. The soup kitchen’s Food Service Director Scott Lingle said the package could serve those in need for up to three weeks. Bean’s Cafe feeds around 700 to 800 people a day.
New gingerbread monolith discovered in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — In true pop-up art fashion, a nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day.
The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city on Friday when word spread about its existence.
During his morning run, Ananda Sharma told KQED-FM he climbed to Corona Heights Park to see the sunrise when he spotted what he thought was a big post. He said he smelled the scent of gingerbread before realizing what it was.
People trekked to the park throughout the day, even as light rain fell on the ephemeral, edible art object. In one video posted online, someone took a bite of the gingerbread.
Phil Ginsburg, head of city’s Recreation and Parks Department, told KQED the site “looks like a great spot to get baked” and confirmed his staff will not remove the monument “until the cookie crumbles.”
It did by Saturday morning, a fitting end to what was surely an homage to the discovery and swift disappearance of a shining metal monolith in Utah’s red-rock desert last month.
Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year’s ball
NEW YORK — Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.
The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.
The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021. Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.
Teen pilots airlift pets from crowding N.M. shelters
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Teenage pilots are airlifting animals from shelters in New Mexico to places out of state where they have a better chance of being adopted.
The program is a collaboration between the Barkhouse animal shelter in Las Cruces and the SAMS Academy Aviation in Albuquerque, local TV station KRQE reports.
The high school student pilots need light hours, while the shelters need to move animals to areas where they are more likely to be adopted.
“In our region, we have a major pet overpopulation issue,” said Koko Dean, managing director of Barkhouse, adding that overcrowding at shelters can lead to euthanizing.
On a recent flight, 17-year-old pilot Cody Anderson helped move two female dogs and 22 puppies from Las Cruces to Albuquerque.
Animal shelters have sent unwanted puppies to the Denver area by ground, but it’s a very long trip — a 10-hour drive from cities such as Las Cruces in southern New Mexico.
From there another pilot took them to Aurora, Colorado, where there are fewer stray dogs compared to the demand for adoptions.
“It was amazing to think I could change the lives of 22 other families just in one flight,” Anderson told KRQE. “I would love to fly anyway I could. ... It’s a great opportunity in general, because, I need the flight time.”
The academy tells KRQE it has coordinated a few flights with dogs but hopes to transport other animals soon.