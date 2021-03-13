Marking the passing of one year of COVID life is pause for reflection. I must admit, when the pandemic started, I thought we would be back to normal in a few weeks. Now, the reality is here that we all lived a different life for a full year.
Sometimes it’s hard to believe that we figured out how to navigate COVID life. But if I am ever doubtful as to how much COVID has infiltrated my daily life, all I have to do is look around.
I have a full-fledged mask explosion going on in my life.
There are masks everywhere I look. And these masks aren’t the ones we are wearing on our faces. Dozens of wayward masks on my counters, in my car and hanging from my ear. They are on the dashboard, on the seat of the car, and all over the floor, creating the illusion that I’m preparing for surgery. They have nested on the living room furniture. I have found them in the washing machine and dryer. They are at the bottom of my grocery bags and in my purse.
And I see I am not the only one dealing with a mask explosion, as they are in shopping carts and on the counters and floors of stores. I have seen extra masks falling out of the pockets of men, being dragged on someone’s shoe, and peeping out of diaper bags. The hanging-mask-earring look has taken off as a new fashion trend.
Having to deal with a mask explosion is a small price to pay for a year living COVID. Every time I pull a mask out of the lint filter of the dryer, I am reminded how much these masks have protected us all.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.