After a decade at its flagship location in Montauk, N.Y., Navy Beach has announced a new partnership to expand into IGY’s superyacht destination at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
The company will operate at three locations in Yacht Haven Grande.
Navy Beach St. Thomas will open in December at what is now Fat Turtle, and will feature a mix of fully covered and outdoor seating for more than 100 guests, an outdoor lounge and 20-seat bar. The open-air, nautically inspired space will spill out onto Yacht Haven Grande’s “canon lawn,” allowing the venue to accommodate live music performances, private events and weddings.
ISLA Cantina, opening in late 2019, will feature Mexican cuisine with an indoor-outdoor bar and over-water dining patio in former Fresh Bistro location.
Sylvette, a French-Mediterranean neighborhood bistro, opening in early 2020, will be located in what was formerly Grande Cru.
Once all three venues are open, Navy Beach will operate almost 10,000 square feet of bar, lounge and restaurant seating at Yacht Haven Grande, plus onsite catering for events and deliveries to the marina.
Navy Beach also plans to open in St. Maarten in early 2020 at IGY’s Yacht Club at Isle de Sol.
“Navy Beach is thrilled to partner with IGY on its brand expansion into the Caribbean islands,” said Navy Beach partner Frank Davis. “To share our beverage, dining and event experiences with vessels and guests who have not stayed in the Hamptons or had the opportunity to enjoy Navy Beach, is very exciting for us.”
“This initiative is the launching point of entirely new levels of hospitality for yacht owners and charter guests in the Caribbean,” said IGY Marinas CEO Tom Mukamal. “Navy Beach’s proven track record of success in Montauk, combined with IGY’s global destinations and brand will be leveraged to offer unique lifestyle experiences at our Caribbean destinations.”
