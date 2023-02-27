The University of the Virgin Islands announced Monday that it has been awarded $2,990,594 from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program to expand high-speed internet access.
The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.
UVI is one of 61 minority-serving colleges and universities receiving grants totaling $175 million.
“As the only HBCU located outside of the mainland U.S., connecting our community with the world is vital to achieving our operational and educational mission,” UVI President David Hall said. “This award will address one of our most compelling priorities.