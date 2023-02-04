The Caribbean Drag Racing Association will hold its first public meeting with its new board of directors Sunday afternoon.
The public meeting – during which the CDRA’s new officers will also be announced – will begin at 1 p.m. at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex.
The board of directors will hold a meeting in executive session two hours earlier to finalize the CRDA’s officers for the year.
During the public portion of the meeting, plans for the upcoming AG Fair Event weekend will be discussed and finalized.
Making up the CDRA's board of directors are Arthur Hector Sr., Vernon Browne, Macgarvey Henry, Anthony Xavier, Richard Kahn, Rasheeda Russell, Terrance Harris, Tim Condon, Hector Crosby, Gilbert Commissiong, Leroy Danielson Jr., Lloyd Isaac and Deon Malone.
For more information on the meeting, visit the CDRA’s Facebook page or email cdra2016@gmail.com.