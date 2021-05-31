ST. THOMAS — Nineteen graduates of the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy Class of 2021 received their diplomas in a commencement ceremony at the school on Sunday, proud to have overcome the serious challenges they faced during their high school years and excited for the challenges to come.
V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy is a college preparatory school that offers the International Baccalaureate program, a two-year program that, when completed, results in a globally recognized diploma. Despite two hurricanes and a pandemic, the entire Class of 2021 completed the course and all will be attending college.
Although the students had to start the school year with virtual and hybrid learning, the school was eventually able to offer the students the choice to attend class in person, which all seniors chose to do.
“That was such a blessing, coming in and seeing your classmates every day and just being able to talk to everyone face to face,” said Valedictorian AnaPia Brunt before the ceremony. “It’s such a gift. Once it’s taken away, you realize what a gift it is.”
Although the pandemic was a challenge to all the students, Brunt’s biggest personal challenge was the loss of her best friend, Tylor Yannone, an Antilles School senior who, along with his parents, perished in a helicopter accident in February.
Brunt will be attending the University of Pennsylvania and has been invited to join the Benjamin Franklin Scholars, an interdisciplinary umbrella program for students in all four of the university’s undergraduate schools. She plans to study international relations with a focus on business. She hopes to join the Foreign Service, work in a diplomatic office and eventually get her masters’ degree in law.
“I wanted to go into a profession where you help the most people possible, and that’s not just people in the United States. I feel like if you’re really going to help people, you have to go outside the Unites States. We’re in a unique position to be able to help a lot of people abroad and I want to be part of that,” she said.
Salutatorian Marissa Bornn, daughter of Head of School Michael Bornn, will be attending Princeton University in the fall. She would like to study neuroscience and pediatrics.
“I really like idea of helping people and I’ve seen a brain before, and seeing that just sparked my curiosity,” she said. The school is not only saying goodbye to the Class of 2021, they are losing Middle Years Program Coordinator and Science Department Head Alexandra Silva as well. Silva started with the Middle Years Program with the Class of 2021, and as they graduate she leaves with them to pursue other opportunities. The graduates chose her as their senior selected speaker.
In a tearful speech, Silva acknowledged that teachers have been getting accolades for teaching during COVID, but we sometimes forget to give accolades to the students themselves, who met the challenges with tenacity.
“Just like us, you kept showing up,” she said. “Most days you were even smiling. In doing so, you fueled us. You made it worthwhile to teach, to learn how to teach differently and to keep coming back. You raised our spirits and I like to think we raised yours. I want to thank you, on behalf of our teachers and our school, for inspiring us and for setting an example to the rest of the student body. The success of this school is as much yours as it is ours.”
“Hands down, my class is as strong as they come,” Brunt said of her fellow classmates. “We came in with two hurricanes in our freshman year and we’re leaving with a pandemic. We’re like an extended family and I love them so much.”