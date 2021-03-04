U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Monday that its operations have resumed at the newly constructed marine terminal, located at the Cruz Bay Creek. The customs building was destroyed in 2017 by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
For the past 3 years they have been operating out of a trailer at the Cruz Bay Creek bulkhead, and at the Urman Victor Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook, where passenger ferries arriving from the British Virgin Islands were cleared.
“The quality of this new building will help CBP work more efficiently to execute our mission, enforce our laws and ultimately support our economy, while keeping our communities and territory safe,” said Area Port Director Todd Bellew in a press release.
The new facility is a 3,000-square-foot solid concrete building with a flat concrete roof, built to better withstand storm winds.
The facility was designed by Oasis Engineering LLC and was completed in December 2020 at a cost of $1.9 million.
“VIPA remains committed to improving our port infrastructure and providing modern facilities that better serve the residents of St. John and our visitors,” said VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe. “This sturdier, concrete building will enable essential marine and CBP operations to resume quickly on St. John in the event of any future storms.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Cruz Bay will operate as follows: Cargo Informal Entries will be processed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office can be reached at 340-776-6741.
Entrance and clearance of vessels will be processed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.