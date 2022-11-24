It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – all through Christiansted town. This week, large holiday fixtures began popping up throughout downtown Christiansted, and nearby areas. The Gentlemen of Jones Social Club has helped spread holiday cheer for more than 50 years by setting up colored fixtures shaped like reindeer, Christmas trees, Menorahs, candles, poinsettias, gift boxes, teddy bears and wreaths among others on selected poles from Bassin Triangle to Gallows Bay. Pictured above is GOJ member Charles Smith as he adjusts lights on a giant star.
New cutline for Fiona's christmas art
- Dailly News photo by FIONA STOKES
-
-
Get the news that matters most
Latest News
- Tourney preps teams with postseason dreams
- V.I. earns two sailing medals at Beach Games
- 2022 Women's Paradise Jam Tournament Schedule
- In the Virgin Islands, we can be thankful for…
- Police: Couple extradited from Florida to face murder charges
- BVI man, 23, charged with possession of illegal firearm, ammunition
- New cutline for Fiona's christmas art
- A family's reason to be thankful