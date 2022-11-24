It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – all through Christiansted town. This week, large holiday fixtures began popping up throughout downtown Christiansted, and nearby areas. The Gentlemen of Jones Social Club has helped spread holiday cheer for more than 50 years by setting up colored fixtures shaped like reindeer, Christmas trees, Menorahs, candles, poinsettias, gift boxes, teddy bears and wreaths among others on selected poles from Bassin Triangle to Gallows Bay. Pictured above is GOJ member Charles Smith as he adjusts lights on a giant star.