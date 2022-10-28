ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. joined other public officials Friday at an investiture ceremony for three St. Thomas-based judges of the V.I. Superior Court, following a similar ceremony earlier in the week for judges based on St. Croix.
During Friday’s ceremony, held at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Center, Chief V.I. Supreme Court Judge Rhys Hodge administered the oath of office to Superior Court Judge Sigrid Tejo and Magistrate Judges Paula J. Norkaitis and Simone Van Holten-Turnbull.
During opening remarks, Presiding Judge Debra S. Watlington said the ceremony was an obligation to those being sworn in, and an opportunity to recognize the judicial officers for their dedication, hard work and achievements.
“It’s essential today that we celebrate the evolution of the judges because of the 14 officers in the Superior Court, nine are women,” she said. This is the first time that all of the judges in the courts are women. Watlington said it was also important for the community to know who the judges are in the territory.
Attorney Adriane J. Dudley, during remarks on behalf of the V.I. Bar Association, noted the “very hard work” that the judges are undertaking.
“It has some very difficult moments and sometimes it’s extremely stressful,” she said, before thanking the judges on behalf of all the attorneys in the territory. “We salute you, we honor you, and we thank you.”
Senate President Donna-Frett Gregory told the judges that their decisions will “immediately impact” the lives of Virgin Islanders for years to come. Gregory said each judge was chosen for their professionalism, devotion to law and “tireless” efforts to pursuing justice.
“It is our hope that you will be forever reminded that you are to be in neutral arbiture of the law,” she said. “You now join the ranks for those responsible for ensuring that our judicial system in the Virgin Islands functions fairly and appropriately.”
Bryan, in his opening remarks, jokingly noted that “women run the government” and shared that his only regret was that he didn’t go to law school, and that he respects the fact that the judicial branch is “very important” since they make the decisions on how life is conducted in the Virgin Islands.
Bryan said judges make decisions that can change someone’s life forever and that those decisions are hard to make. He thanked the judges for their service in the community and asked that justice be swift citing people awaiting trial, awaiting for probate decisions, and awaiting for civil actions.
“Whatever it is you need in order to move these dockets along, the senate presidents and I will do what it takes to get it done,” he said.
Tejo thanked everyone in attendance for supporting her on her journey to becoming a lawyer and judge.
“I’m honored to stand here today as a Superior Court judge,” she said, “You all represent various stages of my life, and I thank you for being here with me today.”
Norkaitis said she was grateful and honored for the support and confidence to be a judge. “This job is not done alone, I am surrounded by angels who encourage me,” she said.
Turnbull expressed gratitude for the community’s support she received throughout the years, specifically her husband, who she said supported her regardless of her career decisions.
“Each one of us are shaped and molded by the people who are in our lives,” she said.
Once sworn in, the judges were presented with their robes and gavels.
A similar ceremony was held Tuesday for Superior Court Judge Alphonso G. Andrews, Jr., and Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow-Ross at the R. H. Amphlett Leader Justice Complex in Kingshill, St. Croix.