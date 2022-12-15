TORTOLA — Visitors to the British Virgin Islands will have to pay a little more to get to some of the territory’s most popular spots.
A new tariff has been in effect since Dec. 7, the first increase in taxi fares since 2010.
The rates have gone up by a range of $2 to $4 depending on the destination.
A trip from the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park to popular beaches such as Cane Garden Bay, Brewers Bay, Long Bay or Beef Island, is now $12 per person one way, an increase of $4.
A one-way trip to Smugglers Cove is now $15, or an increase of $1.
Taxi rides for local passengers around Road Town remains at $5, and shuttles remain at $3 per person.
Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer, who also serves as deputy premier, announced recently that he had approved the new rates for the transportation industry in an effort of align fares with the current cost of living and the cost of operating the service.
Rymer said he met with taxi drivers in October and that a majority voted for the increase and proposed the now-revised passenger fares.
“Over time, the Virgin Islands has developed tremendously and we must consider the rise in cost of living over the last decade, as well as, now developed areas, which are not in the existing tariff,” Rymer said. “We have updated the fares for taxi tours to all destinations in the Virgin Islands and island tours, as well as the cost of travel between cruise ship disembarkation and popular locations throughout the territory.”
According to Rymer, the last official taxi tariff went into effect on Nov. 26, 2010 “and it is our hope that the new fares will allow our hardworking taxi and tour operators to earn a fair income as they provide quality service to the public, considering the domestic and international economic factors that affect them as they provide this service.”
Mychael Herbert was among those praising the tariff increase.
“Everything else has gone up —g as prices, maintenance — everything, so it’s about time that the fares go up,” he told The Daily News. “This doesn’t affect the local passengers. What we’re doing is mostly with the cruise ships. The local passengers, I don’t think it will affect them so much.”
Etta Pemberton said taking tourists around the island, going over hills into popular spots like Cane Garden Bay, puts a lot of wear and tear on her safari buses.
While she welcomed the increase in tariffs but said the government could do more in terms of upgrading infrastructure and the aesthetics of the island.
“This increase will surely help, but our roads are also very bad and need to be properly fixed,” Pemberton said. “While they’re at it, they also need to cut the bushes as tourists complain they can’t see the areas we’d like to show them.”