Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth WarrenFour days after Julián Castro ended his presidential campaign, the Texan on Monday endorsed Elizabeth Warren in her bid for the White House.
“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people — not the wealthy or well-connected — are put first,” he said.
Weinstein charged with
4 counts of sexual assaultLOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, deepening the legal peril faced by the fallen Hollywood mogul as his trial on similar charges in New York City is set to begin this month.
The charges stem from accusations brought by a pair of women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.
Guilty congressman will likely receive pensionSAN DIEGO — Last month Rep. Duncan D. Hunter pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy for converting campaign funds to personal use, but that doesn’t mean taxpayers will be off the hook for supporting the congressman after he retires.
Hunter, an Alpine, Calif., Republican who was sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2009, has garnered at least 11 years of service that counts toward the congressional portion of his pension, meaning he’ll still likely receive thousands of dollars.
— Tribune News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.