$1 million being put in reward pot to fight crime

Freshly returned to the territory Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced a new effort to fight the territory’s out-of-control crime and violence.
Bryan announced during his weekly press conference that $1 million will go to a reward fund for information on homicides and armed robberies.
Bryan said $50,000 will be awarded for any information that leads to the arrest of a homicide suspect, and $25,000 will be awarded for any information that leads to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.
Just Wednesday, Victor Burgos, 42, was gunned down mid-morning as he was working on a public road on St. Croix. His death is just the latest in a string of homicides that have claimed the lives of at least 30 Virgin Islanders so far this year, with 24 of those on St. Croix, six on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
The death of Lucy Lindquist, 56, awaits the results of an autopsy to determine if her death adds to the territory’s gruesome toll that gives the U.S. Virgin Islands a homicide rate far higher than any state in the nation. “This is just one initiative we will be announcing to help and assist and encourage our people to do the right thing and testify against these people who are terrorists in our community,” Bryan said.
Bryan said the $1 million for the program will be “an extra appendage” to the fiscal year 2022 budget.
While similar in concept, the Crime Stoppers U.S. Virgin Islands tip line only offers rewards of up to $2,500 according t the organization’s website.
Rental assistance fund
Bryan also announced that clients and landlords began receiving payments under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. He noted the federal program, which provides funding to those families facing hardships due to the pandemic, has been difficult to launch.
“While many locally may be of the opinion that this program has been slow in being implemented, understand the fact that over 80% of jurisdictions in the United States have not been able to get started and get this money to people,” Bryan said.
For those who apply through the V.I. Housing Finance Authority, the funds can be used for rent, internet, water or electricity. The program pays for up to a year in delinquent payments and three months into the future, Bryan said.
“We have $39 million, and because of federal guidelines we will never be able to reach the end of it. I urge each and every one of you to take advantage of it,” Bryan said.
