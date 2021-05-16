The territory’s effort to crack down on the use of forged COVID-19 documents continues with police arresting 10 travelers at King Airport in a single day last week.
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, officers of the COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force arrested Savonne Hunter, 38; Chalayaa Downing, 29; Laurie Downing, 60; Deanna Brittingham, 34; Michael Clegg, 30; and Raheem Thompson, 24, all of New Jersey; Sashay Clegg, 36; Daisy Fregoni, 54; and Albonte Collins, 51, all of Pennsylvania; and Kim Clegg, 61, of no given address, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima. All of the travelers were arrested as they arrived in the territory aboard the same flight and may have been travelling as part of a group, Derima said.
All 10 individuals are charged with Fraudulent Claims Upon the Government, Access to a Computer for Fraudulent Purposes, Use of False Information and Filing or Recording Forged Instruments accused of submitting altered COVID-19 test results to the USVI Travel Portal. Bail has been set at $5,500 each and they all posted 10% of the bail amount and were released, pending their advice of rights hearings.