The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program announced Friday that it has resumed issuing compensation offers to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, “effective immediately.”
The news comes after independent program administrator Jordana Feldman said on Feb. 4 that compensation offers to Epstein’s abuse victims would be suspended, “due to uncertainty about the liquidity of estate assets to fund the program,” according to a news release.
This week, however, “the estate notified Ms. Feldman that it had completed the sales of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City and Palm Beach residences, and transferred approximately $10 million to the program to satisfy the outstanding amount of the last replenishment request.”
V.I. Attorney General Denise George had filed a request to freeze the estate’s assets after the Feb. 4 announcement that the estate had run short of cash. But the probate judge overseeing administration of the estate has denied the request, saying the V.I. government did not have standing in the case.
While the freeze has been lifted, a judge did grant an emergency motion requiring the estate to deposit proceeds from the sale of estate assets in estate accounts subject to liens imposed by the V.I. government, “an important safeguard,” George said Thursday.
“The Attorney General’s Office will continue to work to ensure that the estate’s assets are not wasted or used improperly but maintained to compensate claims by victims and the government,” George said Thursday.
The estate had been valued at as much as $600 million.
According to the statement issued by the fund Friday, the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program is not limited to the $10 million released to it this week, but “additional funds from the sales of these properties will be made available to the program to satisfy future replenishment requests and pay eligible claims.”
“The Program can now resume full operations after this unfortunate and unexpected month-long delay,” said Feldman. “We have continued to process claims and hold meetings with claimants in anticipation of the resolution of the estate’s liquidity issue, and will begin issuing compensation offers immediately. I am eager to continue the important work of this Program, and remain deeply committed to ensuring that all eligible claimants receive the compensation and validation they deserve.”
To date, the program has received more than 175 claims, “far exceeding expectations,” and has paid out over $67 million to eligible claimants, according to the news release. Although the deadline to register new claims has passed, those already found eligible to participate in the Program have until March 25 to file their claims.