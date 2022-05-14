ST. CROIX — Ninety-five graduates from the “Resilient, Ambitious, Unbreakable Class of 2022” strutted on a makeshift stage Friday afternoon to receive hard-earned diplomas being presented by University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall during a commencement ceremony at the Albert A. Sheen campus.
Unlike the UVI Sports and Fitness Center where the graduation was held for students attending UVI’s St. Thomas campus, Hall’s opening remarks reverberated under a white outdoor tent erected on the St. Croix campus’ grounds. An estimated 400 people including family members of graduates beaming with pride cheered on the graduates. It marked the first in-person graduation ceremony to happen after a two-year pandemic gap.
“You have earned a degree under some of the most challenging of circumstances. You have done what no other UVI class has done, which is complete the last two years and two months during a pandemic that required you to study, learn, and excel in circumstances like you have never encountered before,” Hall said.
He added that the Class of 2022 was resilient “because you made it here despite the obstacles;” ambitious “because you knew intuitively that if you wanted something great for your life in your future, you had to obtain something great in your life today”; and unbreakable “which doesn’t mean you don’t have broken places, it just means you aren’t broken.”
Most graduates received degrees in liberal arts and social sciences, five of whom Hall said “made history” as they were among the first six to graduate with a master of social work degree at the university. Legislation establishing the graduate degree program was passed in 2018. Other graduates earned degrees in the schools of nursing, science and mathematics, business and education.
Rex Cazaubon III was the student speaker chosen to bring remarks to classmates.
“I speak for all of us when I say we have gone through some of the most challenging college experiences,” Cazaubon said.
“From the uprising of the pandemic to the adoption of virtual learning, there has been no shortage of adversity but nevertheless we have triumphed. How? Because my fellow graduates you did not buckle and yield to the ferocity of this world. Because we, too, are ferocious and relentless in all of our endeavors to keep moving forward,” Cazaubon said. “I am here, and I am proud.”
He noted that in order to be part of the Class of 2022, every student had to make a series of decisions that culminated in their grand achievement — graduation.
“We forged our own paths forward through sheer will and determination. I know there isn’t an ordeal we cannot overcome or a fight we cannot win,” Cazaubon said. “No one knows the struggles you had to go through to get here, not better than yourself. Therefore, no one but you can choose what comes next. So, take this small word of advice from me: no matter what, even if you are told the path you have chosen is the wrong one, keep moving forward.”
In addition to the degrees earned by graduates, Hall also bestowed honorary degrees to keynote speaker Robert Michael Franklin Jr., the former president of Emory University, and V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion for her leadership throughout the pandemic.